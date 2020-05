#Elderly lady at #Blackrock #Police station, appears to be suffering from #dementia

Ah elderly lady at #Blackrock #Police station who was found wandering along Eagle Hall about 19:00hrs. She is about 5’2″, slim build, brown complexion, grey hair. She is wearing a black long track pants and a grey and black #Barcelona jersey.

She appears to be suffering from dementia. She is not finishing her sentences.

Contact Black Rock Police Station 417-7500 or 417-7501