DEMOLITION STARTS ON BAY ST FOR HYATT PROJECT

Demolition began with Liquidation Centre on Bay Street, St Michael, even as Government and the property owners, the Mirchandani family, have failed to reach an agreement on the cost of the building.

On May 15, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, Attorney General Dale Marshall, Minister of Tourism Kerrie Symmonds and developers of the Hyatt Ziva Hotel, including Mark Maloney, witnessed the tearing-down of a section at the rear of the building, which was originally a retail store.

The building was compulsorily acquired by Government last year and was sold to the developers of the multimillion-dollar hotel, which is being constructed adjacent to the controversial property.

With Government and the Mirchandani family, headed by matriarch Asha “Mrs Ram” Mirchandani, at an impasse, Mottley said they had to move forward with the Hyatt project.

She said 150 jobs would be created during the demolition stage; 500 jobs during the preparation phase and 1,000 jobs when construction of the much anticipated hotel actually begins next year. (Update Courtesy NationNews Online)