Caribbean Prisons Equipped to Fight COVID19

Prisons in Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines are now better equipped to combat the infection and transmission of COVID-19.

Major Jones then made a similar presentation to the Superintendent of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prison Service, Brenton Charles, along with British Resident Coordinator, Steve Moore, at the Argyle International Airport.

The items which were donated include infrared thermometers, cleaning products such as disinfectant, liquid soap, bleach and hand sanitizers, among other necessary supplies, all in accordance with guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation for the prevention and control of the pandemic in prisons.

The Prison Service of Suriname also benefited from the donations, and their supplies were recently airlifted from the Grantley Adams International Airport by Suriname Airways. Nine other CARICOM Member States will also receive supplies over the next week.

The handover of the supplies are a joint effort of CARICOM IMPACS, the British High Commission in Port of Spain and the RSS, which will be transporting the items to the various Member States.