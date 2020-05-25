BWA TO MAKE INSTALLATION NEAR COLLETON PLANTATION, ST. JOHN

May 25th, 2020

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to inform residents and businesses in parts of St. John that it will be installing a valve on a 6-inch main near Colleton Plantation tomorrow Tuesday 26th May between 9:00 am and 1:00 pm.

As a result, customers in the following areas may be affected by low pressure or water outages:

Massiah Street, Stewart Hill, Colleton Gardens, Haynes Hill, Coach Hill, Welch Town, Sargeant Street, Sealy Hall and the surrounding districts.

Persons are asked to store an adequate supply of water to help during this period.

Water tankers will also be dispatched to assist.

The Barbados Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience this service disruption tomorrow Tuesday 26th May may cause.

Comments

