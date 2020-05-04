BARBADOS’ COVID-19 UPDATE – ONE NEW CASE

A 55-year-old Barbadian male tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the national count to 82.

The latest case, an employee of the National Assistance Board, came into contact with two known cases. He brings the number in isolation to 31.

No one was released from isolation, so the number of recovered persons remains at 44. Fatalities remain at seven so far.