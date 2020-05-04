BARBADOS’ COVID-19 UPDATE – ONE NEW CASE

by Bajan Reporter / May 4th, 2020

A 55-year-old Barbadian male tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the national count to 82.

The latest case, an employee of the National Assistance Board, came into contact with two known cases. He brings the number in isolation to 31.

No one was released from isolation, so the number of recovered persons remains at 44. Fatalities remain at seven so far.

Fifty-one tests were done by the <strong>Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory</strong> this weekend, and results were returned for <strong>46</strong>.

The total number of tests done by the laboratory now stands at 2420. Using 287,025 – the official population of Barbados – as a baseline, this means .008 per cent of the people in this country have been tested out of 27,000 available kits.

