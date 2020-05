BARBADOS’ COVID-19 UPDATE: CONFIRMED CASES NOW 86

Barbados’ latest COVID-19 positive case is a 55-year-old Barbadian man who was identified through contact tracing by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This brings the number of confirmed cases of the viral illness to 86 – 44 women and 42 men. Sixty-seven people have recovered, with seven fatalities and 12 remain in isolation.

The public health laboratory has completed 3,783 tests.