32 YEAR OLD ST GEORGE WOMAN MISSING ALMOST ONE WEEK

Police are urging Barbadians to help locate missing 32 year old Crystal Takila Holder of 49 Drax Hall Woods, St. George.

Description:

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, has an oval shaped face and head, medium build, dark complexion, small breasted. Large nose, thick lips, thick eyebrows, small rounded ears both pierced once.

Circumstances:

She left the residence of her aunt Patricia Rowe of Venture St. John for work about 8:00 am on Thursday, May 07, 2020 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with details relative to the whereabouts of Crystal Takila Holder is asked to call the District ‘B’ Station at 437-4311, or use the Hotline 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or your nearest Police Station.