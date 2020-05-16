16 YEAR OLD GUYANESE MISSING SINCE TUESDAY

The Royal Barbados Police Force is urging Barbadians to help locate missing 16 year old Joshua Dexter Nurse, a native of Guyana, currently residing at #6 Buttals Tenantry, St. George. He is a fifth form student of the St. George Secondary School.

Description:

Circumstances

Joshua has been living in Barbados from last year with his mother Karima Nurse 41 years of #6 Buttals Tenantry, St. George. On Tuesday 19th May 2020 about 7:00 am as she was leaving home to go to work, she saw Joshua outside the residence with a bag on his back and school books in his hands.

She returned home later that day to find that Joshua was not at home. She asked other members of the family for him but none of them could give his whereabouts. She made additional checks with family members, neighbours and friends but was unable to locate him. The matter was later reported to the District ‘B’ Police Station.

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Joshua Dexter Nurse is asked to contact the District ‘B’ Police Station at telephone number 1 (246) 437-4311, Emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest Police Station.