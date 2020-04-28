The RBPF seeking family of 83 year old

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the public in locating the family and/or relatives of Cuthbert Leon Knights, Date of Birth: 1st of August 1936 (Age 83), whose address is 1st Avenue, Goodland, St Michael.

Any family member, relative or close friend of Cuthbert Leon Knights, is asked to kindly contact the Black Rock Police Station at telephone number 417-7500.

The 83-year-old resides at 1st Avenue, Goodland, St Michael.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
