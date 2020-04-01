Sandy Lane Gold Cup

The Sandy Lane Gold Cup is a huge horse racing event that takes place in Barbados. It attracts fans from different countries. Regional and local jockeys compete in the Gold Cup. They normally ride thoroughbreds from North America and the United Kingdom. They run on a 1,800 meters turf course.

The Main Event

Sandy Lane Hotel sponsors the Sandy Lane Gold Cup. The race takes place on the first Saturday in March every year. It is among the longest horse races in the Caribbean. Sandy Lane has increased its television audience in England and the United States over the years. More than 300 million horse race fans watch it live on TV.

Many horse race spectators get excited on the first race day. The Gold Cup is manufactured in England and the British Airways flies it to Barbados a few weeks before the race starts.

The Top Class Field

Pride will represent St. Lucia in this year’s Sandy Lane Gold Cup. The gelding was second in last year’s Pitson Cup. The China Horse Club owns it and it is optimistic that Pride will win the Gold Cup. The club also owns Justify, the winner of the 2018 Triple Crown.

Sir David Seale, the President of the Barbados Turf Club owns the Hopefield Farm. His horses have won several Gold Cups in the past. He imported Rennaissance Frolic a few days ago and he is focusing on winning his eighth Gold Cup.

Renaissance won two Black races in America. Besides, he won the Bear Den Stakes and the Armed Force Stakes at the Gulf Stream Park at the age of two. The five-year-old gelding won three starts in 2019. He has won six races in 23 starts in his career so far. They include races at the Indiana Grand Race Course and Gulfstream Park.

Legends of Racing Barn recently imported Rising Star. The four-year-old colt has won one race from 13 starts. He was third in the Plate Trail before he finished ninth in the Queen’s Plate race. Rising Star has only won one race at the Woodbine Turf course. Its surface resembles the Garrison Savannah course.

Two horses have won the Sandy Lane Gold Cup after they competed in the Queen’s Plate. They include Sterwins and Sir Dudley Digges. Sterwins finished second in the 2006 Queen’s Plate and won the 2010 Sandy Lane Gold Cup. Sir Dudley won the 2016 Queen’s Plate and the 2018 Gold Cup. Trini Aviator boosted the top-class field when he was second in Sians Gold Sprint at Arima. He might be the fourth Sandy Lane Gold Cup from Trinidad.

The first Barbados Gold Cup race was held in 1982. The Sandy Lane Gold Cup is an annual horse racing event that attracts thousands of spectators. It takes place at the Garrison Savannah. International jockeys compete with local jockeys in the race.