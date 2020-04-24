QEH PHARMACY LAUNCHES DELIVERY SERVICE

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has partnered with popular local food delivery service provider Hopscotch, to establish a free home delivery service of prescriptions for its out-patient clientele. Officially launched on Tuesday, April 13, the delivery service will operate Monday to Friday, between the hours of 9:00 am and 5:00 pm to provide out-patients with a one month supply of all medications prescribed.

Out-patients whose appointments have been deferred due to the current public health emergency will have their prescriptions prepared by their clinic physician and sent directly to the Pharmacy Department for processing.

for processing. Out-patients with repeats are asked to call the Pharmacy Department at 536-4804 to place their orders at least three to five days prior to the start date of the repeat medication.

to place their orders at least three to five days prior to the start date of the repeat medication. Out-patients obtaining repeats must provide their name, Barbados National Registration Number, hospital number, preferred delivery address and a current contact number to the pharmacist on the line. These prescriptions will then be processed, packaged and labeled to facilitate delivery within five days of receipt of the order.

On delivery, patients must present their Barbados National Identification Card for verification, then print and sign their name upon receipt of the package. In the event that the patient is unavailable at the time of delivery, the recipient of the package must present the patient’s Barbados National Identification Card, then print and sign their name upon receipt of the package on the patient’s behalf.

Following the delivery of medication, patients are advised to thoroughly examine the medication before taking it and report any concerns immediately to the Pharmacy Department at 536-4804. If there is an issue, the Pharmacy Department will resolve it within the next 24 hours. Please do not take any medication or dosages that you are unfamiliar with.

Patients with queries concerning their medications are advised to contact the Pharmacy Department at 536-4804 and speak with a pharmacist who will provide the necessary counseling on the use of the medication.

If patients experience delays in reaching the pharmacy at the 536-4804 number dedicated for the ordering of medication and addressing queries about their medication, please call the QEH Help Desk at 536-4800 for additional support.