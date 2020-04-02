Police searching for “Shabba” or “Lil Man” from Clifton Hall

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a wanted man.

He is Curtis Lamar Hinkson alias “Lil Man”, or “Shabba”, 35 years of age, whose last known address is Clifton Hall, St John.

Hinkson is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Curtis Lamar Hinkson is advised that he can present himself to the District ‘C’ Police Station, Station Hill, St Philip accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Curtis Lamar Hinkson, is asked to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

The public is reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.