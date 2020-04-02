POLICE NET DRUG HAUL OF CLOSE TO 2.5 MILLION IN FONTABELLE

An anti-narcotics operation at Bico Ltd, Bridgetown Port resulted in a near two and a half million dollar seizure of twenty-one (21) boxes labelled Tru Juice Oranges being seized from a container.

These twenty-one boxes contained a total of one hundred and ten taped packages of marijuana weighing 305.05 Kilograms with an estimated street value of ($2,440,400.00 BBD) two million, four hundred and forty thousand, four hundred dollars.

Investigations on Friday the 27th of March 2020 which led to the arrest of two staff members of Bico Ltd. namely 44 year old Harvey Kurvin Martindale, a former Senior Supervisor of # 40 Husbands Terrace, St James and 26 year old Casual Worker Nathan Jordan Gooding, from Bayfield, St Phillip.

They were jointly charged with the offence of conspiracy to traffic cannabis. During the execution of a warrant at the residence of Harvey Martindale, two hundred and fifty-one thousand, three hundred and sixty dollars ($251,360) Barbados Currency in cash and eight thousand, seven hundred and ninety-seven ($8,797) United States Currency in cash was found.

He was also charged with money laundering and retention of United States Currency.

Both of them are now awaiting sentencing at the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court today Thursday 2nd, April 2020.