Payment Options for Barbados Water Authority Bills

The Barbados Water Authority is reminding consumers although its General Offices are currently closed, customers may pay their water bills in person at:

All Post Offices and

SurePay offices in…

Bridgetown

B’dos Workers Union Credit Union – Fairchild Street

Jordan’s Supermarket – Fairchild Street

St. Michael

Carlton & A1 Supermarket – Black Rock

Channel Supermarket – Black Rock

Massy Stores Sky Mall – Haggatt Hall

Massy Stores – Warrens

People’s Market – Tudor Bridge

Christ Church

B’dos Workers Union Credit Union – Oistins

Massy Stores Price Lo – Sergeant’s Village

Massy Stores Worthing – Rendezvous

Montrose Supermarket – Kingsland

Nikarla – Southern Plaza Complex, Oistins

St. James

Jordan’s Supermarket – Fitts Village

Massy Stores Sunset Crest – Holetown

St. Peter

B’dos Public Workers Credit Union – Mile & A Quarter

B’dos Workers Union Credit Union – Speightstown

St. Philip

Emerald City Supermarket

Opening Hours at the Credit Unions

9:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, Tuesday & Friday;

9:00 am to 4:00 p.m on Wednesday and Thursday.

Opening Hours at Supermarkets

8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Online payments can still be made to the Authority via:

The Royal Bank of Canada;

The Bank of Nova Scotia;

CIBC First Caribbean International Bank;

Republic Bank (?Barbados) Ltd.

SurePay Online

and

Barbados Public Workers’ Co-operative Credit Union Limited’s Co-Optima Connect.

Should you wish any information regarding your water account please contact our Customer Service Centre via the following numbers:

• 836-4655

• 836-4900

• 836-4683

• 836-4766

The Barbados Water Authority urges our valued customers to practice social distancing, proper hygiene and stay safe.