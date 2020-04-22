Payment Options for Barbados Water Authority Bills
The Barbados Water Authority is reminding consumers although its General Offices are currently closed, customers may pay their water bills in person at:
- All Post Offices and
- SurePay offices in…
Bridgetown
B’dos Workers Union Credit Union – Fairchild Street
Jordan’s Supermarket – Fairchild Street
St. Michael
Carlton & A1 Supermarket – Black Rock
Channel Supermarket – Black Rock
Massy Stores Sky Mall – Haggatt Hall
Massy Stores – Warrens
People’s Market – Tudor Bridge
Christ Church
B’dos Workers Union Credit Union – Oistins
Massy Stores Price Lo – Sergeant’s Village
Massy Stores Worthing – Rendezvous
Montrose Supermarket – Kingsland
Nikarla – Southern Plaza Complex, Oistins
St. James
Jordan’s Supermarket – Fitts Village
Massy Stores Sunset Crest – Holetown
St. Peter
B’dos Public Workers Credit Union – Mile & A Quarter
B’dos Workers Union Credit Union – Speightstown
St. Philip
Emerald City Supermarket
Opening Hours at the Credit Unions
9:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, Tuesday & Friday;
9:00 am to 4:00 p.m on Wednesday and Thursday.
Opening Hours at Supermarkets
8:00 am to 4:00 pm
Online payments can still be made to the Authority via:
- The Royal Bank of Canada;
- The Bank of Nova Scotia;
- CIBC First Caribbean International Bank;
- Republic Bank (?Barbados) Ltd.
- SurePay Online
and
- Barbados Public Workers’ Co-operative Credit Union Limited’s Co-Optima Connect.
Should you wish any information regarding your water account please contact our Customer Service Centre via the following numbers:
• 836-4655
• 836-4900
• 836-4683
• 836-4766
The Barbados Water Authority urges our valued customers to practice social distancing, proper hygiene and stay safe.