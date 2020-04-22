Payment Options for Barbados Water Authority Bills

by Bajan Reporter / April 22nd, 2020

The Barbados Water Authority is reminding consumers although its General Offices are currently closed, customers may pay their water bills in person at:

  • All Post Offices and
  • SurePay offices in…

Bridgetown
B’dos Workers Union Credit Union – Fairchild Street
Jordan’s Supermarket – Fairchild Street

St. Michael
Carlton & A1 Supermarket – Black Rock
Channel Supermarket – Black Rock
Massy Stores Sky Mall – Haggatt Hall
Massy Stores – Warrens
People’s Market – Tudor Bridge

Christ Church
B’dos Workers Union Credit Union – Oistins
Massy Stores Price Lo – Sergeant’s Village
Massy Stores Worthing – Rendezvous
Montrose Supermarket – Kingsland
Nikarla – Southern Plaza Complex, Oistins

St. James
Jordan’s Supermarket – Fitts Village
Massy Stores Sunset Crest – Holetown

St. Peter
B’dos Public Workers Credit Union – Mile & A Quarter
B’dos Workers Union Credit Union – Speightstown

St. Philip
Emerald City Supermarket

Opening Hours at the Credit Unions
9:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, Tuesday & Friday;
9:00 am to 4:00 p.m on Wednesday and Thursday.

Opening Hours at Supermarkets
8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Online payments can still be made to the Authority via:

  •  The Royal Bank of Canada;
  • The Bank of Nova Scotia;
  • CIBC First Caribbean International Bank;
  • Republic Bank (?Barbados) Ltd.
  • SurePay Online

and

  • Barbados Public Workers’ Co-operative Credit Union Limited’s Co-Optima Connect.

Should you wish any information regarding your water account please contact our Customer Service Centre via the following numbers:

• 836-4655
• 836-4900
• 836-4683
• 836-4766

The Barbados Water Authority urges our valued customers to practice social distancing, proper hygiene and stay safe.

