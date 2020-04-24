Over 5,000 Chickmont customers processed using the new e-commerce system during the COVID-19 lockdown

Chickmont Foods Ltd. (CMT) is reporting success in filling thousands of orders received during the brief shopping window of the 24-hour national COVID-19 lockdown.

“We are extremely proud of our team members, our Chickmont heroes, especially those who showed up to serve as essential workers to help feed our nation during this very tenuous time.” Stated marketing strategist, Christal Austin.

“Through their hard work, we have been able to process over 5,000 orders since April 3, resulting in many happy customers. One of the highlights of our new process is our NO WAIT drive-thru, which has made life easier for consumers. We plan to keep this convenient service in place, at least for the time being.”

Austin also confirmed that strict social distancing rules will remain in effect for their drive-thru, curbside, and delivery services, as well as in their Chicken Galore depots.

Austin added that Chickmont is the only Safe Quality Food (SQF) certified product in the English-speaking Caribbean and should augur well for customers wanting reassurance that their poultry products are truly safe.