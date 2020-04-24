Over 5,000 Chickmont customers processed using the new e-commerce system during the COVID-19 lockdown

by Bajan Reporter / April 24th, 2020

Chickmont Foods Ltd. (CMT) is reporting success in filling thousands of orders received during the brief shopping window of the 24-hour national COVID-19 lockdown.

While there have been mixed reviews by merchants across the nation on their handling of the mass influx of orders during the quarantine, <strong>Chickmont</strong> is touting the efforts of their committed staff as the reason for their seamless WhatsApp, telephone and online services. The company has also been the subject of praise on social media by dozens of satisfied customers.

“We are extremely proud of our team members, our Chickmont heroes, especially those who showed up to serve as essential workers to help feed our nation during this very tenuous time.” Stated marketing strategist, Christal Austin.

Through their hard work, we have been able to process over 5,000 orders since April 3, resulting in many happy customers. One of the highlights of our new process is our NO WAIT drive-thru, which has made life easier for consumers. We plan to keep this convenient service in place, at least for the time being.”

Austin also confirmed that strict social distancing rules will remain in effect for their drive-thru, curbside, and delivery services, as well as in their Chicken Galore depots.

"<em>Priority No. 1 is beating this pandemic so we have outfitted all of our employees with personal protective equipment</em> (<strong>PPE</strong>). <em>We also keep them informed with regular updates in keeping with the announcements by the World Health Organization</em> (<strong>WHO</strong>) <em>and our national medical authorities. We thank our customers for complying with these restrictions for their protection and that of our team members</em>."

Austin added that Chickmont is the only Safe Quality Food (SQF) certified product in the English-speaking Caribbean and should augur well for customers wanting reassurance that their poultry products are truly safe.

Ours is a very price-sensitive industry and certainly, we have always been price competitive. What we are happy to see is the rise in the number of persons considering the quality of their poultry products as we proceed in this fight against the coronavirus. There is no doubt that Chickmont leads in this respect.”

