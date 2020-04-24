Mottley Administration dismisses rumors over extension of Curfew, AG clarifies the Powers of Emergency Management is a different aspect to combat the novel coronavirus

Barbados recorded one new positive COVID-19 test.

In addition, a number of Bajans are unnecessarily panicking – because Parliament extended the powers and management of the Barbados’ COVID-19 public health emergency proclamation until June 30th.

The previous proclamation of a public health emergency was due to expire on April 27th.

IT MUST BE UNDERSTOOD: “curfew” and “proclamation” are not the same thing at all. Many Bajans are misunderstanding it completely.

The proclamation enables the Mottley Administration to implement various measures for the period up to June 30th which may vary as required.