In celebration of Ramadan, 4 Mosques coordinate 1000 hampers for the needy

In response to the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic the four main Mosques on the island with generous support from members of the Muslim community donated hundreds of grocery hampers to the needy and vulnerable in their neighborhoods and surrounding areas.

Additionally several individuals, groups and businesses in the Muslim community are also giving out hampers to those in need in several parts of the country.

This campaign from the Muslim community of Barbados is in keeping with Islamic teachings which instructs Muslims: “He is not a (true) believer who spends the night satiated while the neighbor to his side is hungry.”

As Muslims prepare to observe the holy month of fasting, Ramadan, began last week, we extend our sincerest appreciation to all the health care workers and all other essential personnel who are on the frontlines working to keep all Barbadians safe during these difficult times.

We continue to pray for the safety, well-being, good health and prosperity of Barbados and all its citizens.