In celebration of Ramadan, 4 Mosques coordinate 1000 hampers for the needy

by Bajan Reporter / April 27th, 2020

In response to the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic the four main Mosques on the island with generous support from members of the Muslim community donated hundreds of grocery hampers to the needy and vulnerable in their neighborhoods and surrounding areas.

This initiative was led off by <strong>Jama Mosque</strong>, the largest Mosque in Bridgetown and followed by the other three mosques: <strong>Madina (City) Mosque</strong>, Sobers Lane; <strong>Makki Mosque</strong>, Belleville and <strong>An-Noor Mosque</strong>, Clermont, St. James.<strong> Over 1000 hampers were distributed.</strong>

Additionally several individuals, groups and businesses in the Muslim community are also giving out hampers to those in need in several parts of the country.

This campaign from the Muslim community of Barbados is in keeping with Islamic teachings which instructs Muslims: “He is not a (true) believer who spends the night satiated while the neighbor to his side is hungry.”

As Muslims prepare to observe the holy month of fasting, Ramadan, began last week, we extend our sincerest appreciation to all the health care workers and all other essential personnel who are on the frontlines working to keep all Barbadians safe during these difficult times.

We continue to pray for the safety, well-being, good health and prosperity of Barbados and all its citizens.

Comments

