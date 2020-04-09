FIRST CARIBBEAN RESTORES DEPOSIT FEATURE, BAJANS IMPLORE OTHER BANKS TO FOLLOW SUIT

by AirBourne / April 9th, 2020

Due to the 24 Hr curfew to flatten curve against novel coronavirus pandemic requiring Bajans to stay home unless it’s to acquire medicine, food or gasolene – banks across the country disabled the deposit feature at Automated tellers islandwide…

Now, FirstCaribbean Int’l resumed their deposit feature at their ABMs at three locations – Oistins, Broad Street and Sunset Crest. Clearance of cheques periodical until other details finalised.

Social media reaction was instantaneous, with those outside of First Caribbean’s remit pleading for other institutions to do the same…

IMG 20200404 WA0088

