CURFEW BREAKER DROVE IN UNLICENSED AND UNINSURED TOYOTA

Police arrested and formally charged Rohan Ramon Spooner, 28 years, of Pool Land No. 1, St. John after seen driving on the evening of the 22nd this month along the Ronald Mapp Highway, St Thomas.

1. Breach of Curfew 2. Driving a vehicle without insurance 3. Used a vehicle when it was not registered with the Barbados Licensing Authority.

S U M M A R Y

On Wednesday April 22nd, 2020, about 7:10 pm, police officers were on mobile patrol duty along the Ronald Mapp Highway when the accused was seen standing next to the motor car SA 1174, a white Toyota Corolla, in a dark area by the Barbados Light & Power Substation which is directly opposite the St. Thomas Parish Church.

The police officers approached the accused and asked him to give an account for being outdoors.

The officers informed the accused that a curfew is in effect for the island of Barbados from 6pm to 6am from the 15th of April, 2020 to the 3rd of May, 2020. Further investigations were conducted and the accused was subsequently arrested and formally charged for the above offences.

Spooner is now cooling his heels at the District ‘A’ Criminal Court to learn his final fate this evening…