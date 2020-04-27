COVID19 UPDATE – TESTING FOR COVID19 CONTINUES AMONG NAB STAFF

All 117 staff members at the National Assistance Board (NAB) who were tested for COVID-19 proved negative for the viral illness and tests are expected to resume this morning. Their results were included in the 161 negative results returned by the Best dos-Santos Public Health Laboratory.

So far 156 employees of the NAB have been tested after a member of the administrative staff, stationed at the Country Road, St. Michael headquarters, tested positive for COVID-19 on April 14. Since then four others, also stationed at Country Road, have tested positive, leading to a decision by Government to test all NAB employees at headquarters as well as the other locations.

This brings the number of persons in isolation down to 34 and the persons who have now recovered to 39. The number of confirmed cases remains at 79 and six deaths have been recorded.