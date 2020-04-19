COVID 19 UPDATE – NO NEW CASES IN 48 HOURS AND 2 RECOVERIES

by Bajan Reporter / April 19th, 2020

Barbados’ youngest COVID-19 patient and her father were released from isolation today after receiving two consecutive negative test results for the viral illness.

The seven-year-old girl and her parent were among 35 people who tested negative yesterday as the number of tests done since February 11 reached the 1000 mark.

For the third consecutive day, no-one tested positive for COVID-19.

Since March 16 when the first two cases were identified, 75 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and 17 have recovered. Five Barbadians have died and 53 remain in isolation.

