COVID-19 “HARD EARS” Update (March 30, 2020) fea. Health Minister Lt. Col. Jeffrey Bostic

As Barbados remains under a curfew, the country’s COVID-19 czar is extremely dissatisfied with Barbadians who flout social distancing or attending beaches.

Now, Richard Carter heavily implied officials are considering further restrictions which could see the 8 pm to 6 am Curfew extended with other measures rigidly enforced!