CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN NOW ACCEPTING CHEQUE DEPOSITS

by Bajan Reporter / April 12th, 2020

In response to the many requests and following consultations, CIBC First Caribbean will now facilitate cheque deposits at three of its branches.

Since Thursday 9th April, customers can deposit cheques at the Automatic Banking Machines (ABM) at the Broad Street, Oistins and Sunset Crest branches only.

Both cheque and cash deposits will be accepted, however clearance times because of the present curfew may take a little longer than usual.

Customers are asked to arrange their business accordingly and observe all the necessary protocols and take precautions for their safety.

As of next week, our branches at Wildey, Warrens, Speightstown and Sheraton will open on Wednesday, April 15th through to Friday, April 17th from 9 am to 12 noon. Thereafter the banks will be open three days per week.

The Finance Centre at Rendezvous will open for the same time periods.

The ATMs at these branches will be facilitating both withdrawals and deposits, however, accessing the funds may take a little longer.

