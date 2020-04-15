CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO HOURS

Following the extended curfew and adjusted measures to combat the spread of the Novel Coronavirus – COVID-19, CIBC FirstCaribbean Bank has announced some changes to the opening hours and services provided at its branches around the island to complement the guidelines issued.

As of Wednesday 15 April, and until further notice, the branches at Sheraton, Speightstown, Warrens and Wildey will operate from 9 am to 1 pm every day, except on Wednesdays and Thursdays when the hours will be extended to 4 pm. The Rendezvous Finance Centre will carry the same hours for Platinum clients who can contact their Relationship Managers to conduct business. Clients of the bank will be allowed entry to the banks according to surname as per the published shopping schedule.

Other services offered during this time include Night Depository services at Warrens, Sunset Crest, Speightstown, Sheraton and Broad Street with Oistins, Sunset Crest and Broad Street remaining closed during this period, with access to the Automatic Banking Machines (ABM) only.

Clients can now cash cheques or deposit them via the drop boxes and can sign up for ABM and Visa Debit cards in order to allow easier access to their funds.