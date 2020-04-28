Changes for non-Scotiabank account holders

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way business is conducted, and keeping our customers and employees safe remains our top priority. In line with this, practicing physical distancing is critical, and to this end limiting the number of persons in our Banking Halls at any given time is a necessary requirement.

Based on the foregoing, effective May 18, 2020 we will no longer facilitate transactions for Non-Scotiabank customers. This will include the following:

· Cheque Cashing; Non-customers will not be able to cash cheques.

· Cash for Cash Exchange – We will no longer facilitate the exchange of larger denomination bills/coins for lower denomination bills/coins or vice versa for non-customers

· Foreign currency transactions – We will no longer facilitate foreign currency transactions to non-customers, with the exception of tourists/visitors to Barbados.

We continue to enforce additional measures in our Branches to keep customers and employees protected by doing the following:

· Assigning dedicated cleaners to perform ongoing cleaning of our Branches and ATM vestibules; · The installation of hand sanitizer dispensers in our customer areas; · The installation of markings to indicate physical distancing, both inside and outside of our Branches; · The installation of transparent panels at our Teller and Customer Representative counters to help provide a safe barrier while you are conducting your transactions;

Customers are encouraged to visit our Website: www.bb.scotiabank.com for official COVID-19 updates, or reach out to us via our Contact Centre at 426-7000. We will be pleased to help you navigate during this challenging period.