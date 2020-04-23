BARBADOS RECORDS SIXTH COVID-19 DEATH AND ONE MORE POSITIVE TEST

Barbados has recorded its sixth death to COVID-19.

He was diagnosed and admitted into isolation on April 1. However, he passed away around 9:00 this morning at the Harrison Point Facility in St. Lucy.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kenneth George, expressed his deepest condolences to the wife, family and friends of the deceased on behalf of the Government and people of Barbados.

In addition, a 66-year-old Barbadian woman became the first person to test positive for COVID-19 after a six-day lull in cases on the island. She contracted the virus after being in contact with a known case on April 14. Aggressive contact tracing has begun.

This brings the total number of positive cases to 76 – 39 females and 37 males.

Sixty-four tests were conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory yesterday, 33 of which were conducted on the Trinidadian contingent, who left the island later in the day. They all tested negative for COVID-19.

On April 20, Minister of Health and Wellness, Lt. Col. Jeffrey Bostic, announced that the Ministry of Health and Wellness would broaden testing for COVID-19. He also said that testing centres would be established across the island and would include all the polyclinics. Increased testing for COVID-19 is part of the Ministry’s strategy to ensure that community transmission is not taking place in Barbados.

The total number of tests conducted by the laboratory since February 11, now stands at 1,162.

Two persons will also be released from isolation today after they tested negative twice within a 48-hour period. To date, 27 persons have recovered. There are now 44 persons in isolation.