BARBADOS’ COVID-19 UPDATE – NO POSITIVE TESTS YESTERDAY

No one tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday from the 53 tests carried out by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory.

Since February 11, Barbados has conducted 655 laboratory tests for COVID-19. The first two cases of the disease were recorded on March 16, and since then three persons have died.

Three patients are in critical condition at the Enmore isolation facility, while the majority of cases remain in mild or stable condition.