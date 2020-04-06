BARBADIANS ADVISED TO CARRY OFFICIAL I.D. DURING CURFEW

Police are noticing a disturbing trend where some Barbadians have been making passes suggesting they’re official Emergency Passes; then presenting them to authorities to facilitate their movement on the streets of Barbados during the curfew.

Additionally, persons have been transferring the physical passes among themselves and other family members or friends.

The Royal Barbados Police Force reminds everyone it’s an offence to be outside your residence during curfew hours unless you fall in the category of persons that have been officially exempted; and have applied for and granted an Emergency Pass.

Any person found on the streets or other public places without legitimate authority will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

To help reduce the problem, the Royal Barbados Police Force is asking all members of the public to make sure they carry some form of official picture identification while travelling the streets during this period until otherwise stated.