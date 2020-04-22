Anticipation heats up for upcoming MMA bouts

Fight fans, like many sporting fanbases, are in the dark on when live events can return to their screens. Clarity from organizing bodies has been difficult to find.

With some interesting odds tied to fights too, the excitement for these match-ups is surely going to rise.

The Kickboxer and the Champion

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone makes a return to the octagon, facing up against former lightweight champion, Anthony Pettis. Cerrone, a well-known kickboxer, has a huge amount of experience to offer. Despite the beatdown he took from Conor McGregor in his last fight, it would be a mistake to rule him out. Pettis, however, offers something particularly engaging for a fight fan. Back in March 2019, Pettis faced off against another kickboxer, Stephen Thompson – Pettis won the fight via knockout in the second round and was the first man to knock out Thompson in his entire MMA and kickboxing career. It seems nothing is guaranteed for either fighter.

It’s no surprise, then, to see odds circling between 8/11 for Cerrone and 11/10 for Pettis – the bookies aren’t convinced strongly either way, which is a good sign for the neutral fan looking for a more even clash of combat styles and some variation in ability. Whether the fight can go the distance is another question altogether, if Cerrone can finish this fight as quickly as his last, unsuccessful foray into the Octagon ended, it would be a great confidence boost, and bounce back in form for the grizzled veteran.

A potential upset?

As of January 27, 2020, Amanda Nunes is #1 in the UFC women’s pound-for-pound rankings, as well as the bantamweight and featherweight champion – will face off against Alicia Spencer, which seems most likely to either be a major, major upset or another victory among many for Nunes.

That's why the odds are showing 7/2 for Spencer and 1/5 for Nunes.