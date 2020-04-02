47 YEAR OLD ST JOHN MAN KNOWN AS ‘HOWLEY’ WANTED BY POLICE

by DevilsAdvocate / April 2nd, 2020

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of Barbadians to locate wanted man 47 year old Paul Christopher Sealy alias “Howley, or Stanstone“, whose last known address is Sargeant Street, St John.

Sealy is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters. He's approximately 5feet 8 inches tall, slim build and of black complexion. He has a bulbous nose, thick lips and short black hair. He has the following tattoos "<strong>HP</strong>", "<strong>ARIES</strong>" and "<strong>IN GOD I TRUST</strong>" on his right arm. He also had a gold-cap on his upper front tooth.

Paul Christopher Sealy is advised that he can present himself to the Black Rock Police Station, Black Rock Main Road, St Michael accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Paul Christopher Sealy, is asked to contact the Black Rock Police Station at 417-7500, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or your nearest police station.

The public is reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

Comments

