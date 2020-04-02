47 YEAR OLD ST JOHN MAN KNOWN AS ‘HOWLEY’ WANTED BY POLICE

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of Barbadians to locate wanted man 47 year old Paul Christopher Sealy alias “Howley, or Stanstone“, whose last known address is Sargeant Street, St John.

Paul Christopher Sealy is advised that he can present himself to the Black Rock Police Station, Black Rock Main Road, St Michael accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Paul Christopher Sealy, is asked to contact the Black Rock Police Station at 417-7500, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or your nearest police station.

The public is reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.