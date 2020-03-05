Vincentian Missing Girl From Grantley Adams

by DevilsAdvocate / March 5th, 2020

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of Barbadians to help locate missing 15 year old Tiziann Alliyah Piggott from Corbin Road, Lakes Village, St. Andrew.

She is Vincentian by birth and is a 4th form student of the Grantley Adams Memorial School. She left the residence of her mother Nyasha Billingy of the same address sometime between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm on Saturday, 18th January 2020 and has not returned home. At the time her clothing was unknown.

Description:

Tiziann is approximately 5'9" tall; slim build and brown complexion. She has a round face, small nose, small round eyes and walks with an erect appearance. She is small breasted and has square shoulders.

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Tiziann Alliyah Piggott is asked to contact the District ‘F’ Police Station at 433-1540, Police emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
