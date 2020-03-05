Vincentian Missing Girl From Grantley Adams

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of Barbadians to help locate missing 15 year old Tiziann Alliyah Piggott from Corbin Road, Lakes Village, St. Andrew.

She is Vincentian by birth and is a 4th form student of the Grantley Adams Memorial School. She left the residence of her mother Nyasha Billingy of the same address sometime between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm on Saturday, 18th January 2020 and has not returned home. At the time her clothing was unknown.

Description:

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Tiziann Alliyah Piggott is asked to contact the District ‘F’ Police Station at 433-1540, Police emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.