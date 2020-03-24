UPDATE WITH REGARD TO THE HERO CPL T20

In light of recent media reports and as the effects of the COVID-19 virus impacts people around the world there has been some understandable speculation with regard to the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season which is scheduled to take place from 19 August to 26 September 2020.

CPL has been in constant communication with our medical advisors in recent weeks, as well as speaking with Cricket West Indies about the current situation with regard to cricket around the world, and at present there has been no discussion about moving the event.

CPL believes it is too early to make such a decision, but this is an evolving situation and we are carefully watching how events unfold in the Caribbean and around the world.

At present the CPL team are planning for the tournament to take place as scheduled whilst also looking at alternative plans should they be needed.