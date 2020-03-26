THOSE WHO RECORD FIGHT AGAINST NOVEL CORONAVIRUS ALSO NEED PROTECTION

The Barbados Association of Journalists & Media Workers (BARJAM) is cognisant that government and private employers are putting protocols to ensure the safety of employees to protect them from the coronavirus (Covid 19).

We are equally cognizant that many media workers have to operate in a front line capacity daily, which brings them into frequent contact with members of the public.

We also see this as an opportunity for those media houses that have not yet done so to use online forums and platforms that would allow for work to be done remotely wherever possible.

While it may not be possible in every case to work remotely, based on the nature of media, every effort should be made to utilize remote work scenarios first.

We believe at a time such as this the role of media workers in getting critically important and accurate information out to the public in a timely manner is paramount, but we also believe the safety of those workers must not be compromised in any way to achieve this.

Meanwhile, the association is also encouraging independent media practitioners, to take all necessary precautions to protect themselves in keeping with the guidelines of health officials.