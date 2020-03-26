THOSE WHO RECORD FIGHT AGAINST NOVEL CORONAVIRUS ALSO NEED PROTECTION

by Bajan Reporter / March 26th, 2020

The Barbados Association of Journalists & Media Workers (BARJAM) is cognisant that government and private employers are putting protocols to ensure the safety of employees to protect them from the coronavirus (Covid 19).

We are equally cognizant that many media workers have to operate in a front line capacity daily, which brings them into frequent contact with members of the public.

With this in mind, we wish to urge all media owners and managers who have not yet done so to immediately put the necessary protocols in place to safeguard media workers in the execution of their duties - especially those in frontline positions.

With this in mind, we wish to urge all media owners and managers who have not yet done so to immediately put the necessary protocols in place to safeguard media workers in the execution of their duties – especially those in frontline positions.

We also see this as an opportunity for those media houses that have not yet done so to use online forums and platforms that would allow for work to be done remotely wherever possible.

While it may not be possible in every case to work remotely, based on the nature of media, every effort should be made to utilize remote work scenarios first.

We believe at a time such as this the role of media workers in getting critically important and accurate information out to the public in a timely manner is paramount, but we also believe the safety of those workers must not be compromised in any way to achieve this.

Meanwhile, the association is also encouraging independent media practitioners, to take all necessary precautions to protect themselves in keeping with the guidelines of health officials.

CITAXLeaderboardX468x80

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Megaball 28 March
  • BGIS 336x280
  • Main Template 336x280
  • If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1