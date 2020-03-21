Temporary Modification of Prize Claims – My Barbados Lottery #2

by Bajan Reporter / March 21st, 2020

Please read this information with attention. Due to the situation we are currently facing, we have been forced to make some changes.

But don't worry, they are <span style="text-decoration: underline;">temporary</span>, so make sure you stay safe!

Thank you for understanding #MyBarbadosLottery

