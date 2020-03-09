Ross University launches RUSM Healthy Communities programme

Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) in a successful alliance with the Forlam Clinic in Chadderton Road for their inaugural event in promoting a more active lifestyle in local communities.

This event was held in one of the district’s shops and it focussed on childhood obesity as well as education on preventing behaviour that lead to childhood obesity and non-communicable diseases.

Students from Ross operated in tandem with medical personnel from Forlam Clinic to educate parents and children from the community. Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine Dr Hedda Dyer said this gives students a first-hand experience with Barbadians at their most natral setting while Bajans gained access to previously difficult to access medical treatment usually heard of abroad…

The Ross University School of Medicine will be announcing another community clinic before the first quarter of 2020 is over…