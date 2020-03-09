Ross University launches RUSM Healthy Communities programme

by AirBourne / March 9th, 2020

Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) in a successful alliance with the Forlam Clinic in Chadderton Road for their inaugural event in promoting a more active lifestyle in local communities.

IMG 20200215 103836

A young member from Chadderton Rd took advantage of the RUSM expertise

This event was held in one of the district’s shops and it focussed on childhood obesity as well as education on preventing behaviour that lead to childhood obesity and non-communicable diseases.

Associate Dean of Medical Sciences. <strong>Dr Rhonda McIntyre</strong> says the event is the first in a series of outreach clinics in local community across Barbados.

Associate Dean of Medical Sciences. Dr Rhonda McIntyre says the event is the first in a series of outreach clinics in local community across Barbados.

Students from Ross operated in tandem with medical personnel from Forlam Clinic to educate parents and children from the community. Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine Dr Hedda Dyer said this gives students a first-hand experience with Barbadians at their most natral setting while Bajans gained access to previously difficult to access medical treatment usually heard of abroad…

Although step counters were being given away, <strong>Dr Alex Kalu</strong> said for children the best thing for them to do is not take a specific number of steps, but just get some sunshine while doing tag or riding a bike rather than be boxed in on a video game in a tablet.

Although step counters were being given away, Dr Alex Kalu said for children the best thing for them to do is not take a specific number of steps, but just get some sunshine while doing tag or riding a bike rather than be boxed in on a video game in a tablet.

The Ross University School of Medicine will be announcing another community clinic before the first quarter of 2020 is over…

Bajan Reporter 468x150

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Megaball 28 March
  • Bajan Reporter 336x280
  • BGIS 336x280
  • If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1