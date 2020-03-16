RBPF URGES BAJANS TO HELP TRACE MISSING GIRL – Ershell Sargeant

Police are urging Barbadians to assist in locating Ershell Nakeisha Cherisha Sargeant, 15 years old of Collington Drive, Crane, St. Philip. She was reported missing by her mother Nerine Sargeant and was last seen by her Saturday morning the 14th from about 8:40am at Oistins, Christ Church.

Description

She has black natural hair and speaks in a light voice. She has an erect appearance, a short neck and is full breasted. Ershell was last seen wearing a light grey dress with the word ‘Jordan’ written on the front, a pair of rubber slippers and carried a red flower design backpack. Her hair was styled in one at the time.

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Ershell Nakeisha Cherisha Sargeant, is asked to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at 1(246) 416-8200, Emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest Police Station.