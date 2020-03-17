Radio Canada says Cruise passenger who visited St Kitts March 3rd is positive for coronavirus – developed symptoms March 1st

A cruise ship passenger who developed symptoms of the coronavirus on March 1st, visited St Kitts onboard the Celebrity Silhouette on March 3rd.

According to CBC-Radio Canada, the man, who was not named, has tested positive for the coronavirus when he returned to Canada.

The man, in his 40’s, boarded the Celebrity Silhouette in Florida on February 23rd. The cruise ship docked at St Kitts’ Port Zante on March 3rd after stops in St Croix, Antigua, St Lucia, Grenada, Barbados and St Vincent.

He is the fifth person with coronavirus in the Waterloo region and Canadian health officials are warning people who may have come into contact with the man while on the cruise and a flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida on March 6th.

He flew back to Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada on Air Transat Flight 571 on March 6.

A public health release said Friday, all flight passengers in rows 13 through 19 are asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

The man contacted public health on March 10 and went to St. Mary’s Hospital in Kitchener for testing. He was told to self-isolate.