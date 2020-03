Prime Minister’s Address to Barbados – March 26th 2020 (Sign Language Version)

CURFEW IN EFFECT THIS WEEKEND FOR 2 WEEKS

The cases of COVID-19 in Barbados are now 26, so a decision was made to convene Parliament using tele-conference to amend the Emergency Management Act this Friday.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, in an address to the nation explained this in turn allows for the declaration of a public health emergency…