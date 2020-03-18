Police solving Murder at Checker Hall in St Lucy

by DevilsAdvocate / March 18th, 2020

Police in the Northern Division are investigating one of the most recent murders here, gone is 20 year old Antuan Connell formerly of Checker Hall, St. Lucy – it happened around 11:50pm on Friday March 13th at his residence.

Circumstances revealed that around the mentioned time the victim was at home in his living room when a number of explosions were heard, the victim was struck in the upper and lower abdomen. He was transported by private transportation to Sandy Crest Medical Facility where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Anyone who can provide any information that can assist with this investigation is asked to please contact Crab Hill Police Station at 1 (246) 310-7700, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 (TIPS) 8477 or any police station.

  • Michael Blackman – St. Sgt.
    Public Relations Officer (Ag)
