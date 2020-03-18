Police solving Murder at Checker Hall in St Lucy

Police in the Northern Division are investigating one of the most recent murders here, gone is 20 year old Antuan Connell formerly of Checker Hall, St. Lucy – it happened around 11:50pm on Friday March 13th at his residence.

Anyone who can provide any information that can assist with this investigation is asked to please contact Crab Hill Police Station at 1 (246) 310-7700, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 (TIPS) 8477 or any police station.