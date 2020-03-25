Police looking for 23 Year Old ‘Red Man’ or ‘Sheriff’

The Royal Barbados Police Force again seek the assistance of all Barbadians to locate wanted man 23 year old Gabriel Shando Hayde alias ‘Sheriff‘ or ‘Red Man‘, whose last known address is Colleton Tenantry, St. John.

Hayde is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters. He’s approximately 5ft 10 inches tall, slim build and of a light brown complexion, with an oval-shaped face, slanted eyes, large straight nose, thick lips and wears his hair in a plaited style. He has a tattoo of two teardrops under his left eye, a tattoo of the word “thug” and an image of two stars on his right arm. On his left arm is a tattoo of the word “Sheriff” and the words “Real Recognize Real”.

Gabriel Shando Hayde is advised that he can present himself to the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Gabriel Shando Hayde, should dial the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612 or 418-2606, the Hotline of 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or your nearest police station.

Barbadians are reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can and has been prosecuted.