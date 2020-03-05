POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR ‘BOOMER’ FROM VAUXHALL, HAVE YOU SEEN HIM?

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of Barbadians in locating wanted 19-year-old Tyrese Orlando Devonish alias ‘Boomer‘ from Vauxhall in Christ Church. who’s wanted for questioning in connection with a serious criminal matter.

Tyrese Orlando Devonish, is approximately 6 feet 1inch tall, slim build and of a brown complexion. He has an oval shaped face, a large nose and protruding ears

Anyone, who may know the whereabouts of Tyrese Orlando Devonish, should dial the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612 or 418-2606, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or your nearest police station.

Barbadians are reminded it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.