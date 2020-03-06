POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR 19 YEAR OLD ‘O-BLOCK’ OF NO FIXED PLACE, HAVE YOU SEEN HIM?

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of Barbadians in locating wanted 19-year-old Travis Orin Campbell, alias “O Block” or “Darkman“, of no fixed place of abode, in connection with serious criminal matters.

He is advised that he can present himself to the Major Crime Unit, The Glebe Police Station, St George, accompanied by an attorney of his choice.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Travis Orin Campbell is asked to contact the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612 or 418-2606, the Hotline of 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

Barbadians are reminded it’s a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons and any person caught committing this offence can and has been prosecuted.