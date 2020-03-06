POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR 19 YEAR OLD ‘O-BLOCK’ OF NO FIXED PLACE, HAVE YOU SEEN HIM?

by DevilsAdvocate / March 6th, 2020

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of Barbadians in locating wanted 19-year-old Travis Orin Campbell, alias “O Block” or “Darkman“, of no fixed place of abode, in connection with serious criminal matters.

Campbell is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall. He has a medium build, dark complexion, full eyes, a bulbous nose and thick lips.

Campbell is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall. He has a medium build, dark complexion, full eyes, a bulbous nose and thick lips.

He is advised that he can present himself to the Major Crime Unit, The Glebe Police Station, St George, accompanied by an attorney of his choice.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Travis Orin Campbell is asked to contact the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612 or 418-2606, the Hotline of 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

Barbadians are reminded it’s a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons and any person caught committing this offence can and has been prosecuted.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
Bajan Reporter 468x150

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Megaball 28 March
  • Bajan Reporter 336x280
  • BGIS 336x280
  • If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1