POLICE APPEAL TO BAJANS TO LOCATE HAITIAN VISITOR – Junior Felix

The Royal Barbados Police Force are also attempting to find Haitian visitor Junior Felix 25 years old, who was detained by The Immigration Department at Tropical Winds Hotel located at Long Bay, St. Philip.

He was wearing a gold chain with a ‘cross’ pendant that has the word ‘Jesus’ written on it, a black strap ‘Gucci’ watch and ‘Gucci’ belt with a green and red buckle. He also had with him a black carry on suitcase.

Anyone, who may know the whereabouts of Junior Felix, is asked to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200, Police Emergency at telephone number ‘211’, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest Police Station.