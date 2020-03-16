POLICE APPEAL TO BAJANS TO LOCATE HAITIAN VISITOR – Junior Felix

by DevilsAdvocate / March 16th, 2020

The Royal Barbados Police Force are also attempting to find Haitian visitor Junior Felix 25 years old, who was detained by The Immigration Department at Tropical Winds Hotel located at Long Bay, St. Philip.

He is of a brown complexion, about 5 feet 11 inches tall; slim build and has a low haircut with a short beard. At the time of his escape he was wearing a short sleeve dark grey t-shirt, long grey and black acid wash design pants and white sneakers.

He was wearing a gold chain with a ‘cross’ pendant that has the word ‘Jesus’ written on it, a black strap ‘Gucci’ watch and ‘Gucci’ belt with a green and red buckle. He also had with him a black carry on suitcase.

Anyone, who may know the whereabouts of Junior Felix, is asked to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200, Police Emergency at telephone number ‘211’, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest Police Station.

  • Michael Blackman – St. Sgt.
    Public Relations Officer (Ag)
