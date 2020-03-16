NETWORKING & CONSTANT LEARNING – CRUCIAL FOR BUSINESS SUCCESS

by AirBourne / March 16th, 2020

Any boss or company policy which says a method is carved in stone as this is how it’s always been done is aiming to get their lunch eaten by another competitor.

This advice was heard at the Cave Hill Campus recently was <strong>Senator Lynette Holder</strong>, she was sharing with members of the Cave Hill Small Business Cooperative Credit Union how to create a Small Business Plan and <em>BajanReporter.com</em> had exclusive coverage of this event.

Senator Holder cited how certain areas of local society make deals over sporting events, and most Bajans tend to frown on such camaraderie to turn a profit – she said it’s an opportunity to discover new ways to make your products and services even more successful and she urged the audience to find ways to network like owners and CEOs do at events like golf, etc.

The Senator in her exclusive presentation with<strong> BajanReporter.com</strong>, added how this way of making plans should not be condemned, but to learn how to maximise resources so your business can thrive and prosper.

Senator Lynette Holder made her presentation at the Sir Henry Fraser Lecture Theatre at UWI.

