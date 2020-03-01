My Barbados Lottery invites you to ‘Cash In’ & Savor the Flavor of 2020 with Spicy 9’s

“We have so much more to offer our loyal players and supportive partners in 2020, and we’re feeling very optimistic about the New Year” says Mrs. Shelly Ann Hee Chung, Site Operations Manager at The Barbados Lottery.

“The Barbados Lottery will continue to offer exciting opportunities for our customers to win in 2020,” continued Mrs. Hee Chung. “We have started this year with a bang, with players like Mr. Singh who have won by taking up the opportunity to ‘Cash In‘ with our newest instant scratch game, where you can double or triple your prize and win up to BD$100,000.” Over $32,000 has been won so far with ‘Cash In‘, with many more winners to come.

Among some of the events planned for 2020, included when The Barbados Lottery and The Barbados Olympic Association (BOA) recently launched their 25th Anniversary celebration of partnership.

Among the memorable 2019 highlights was the launch of the ‘Going for Gold‘ Instant Scratch Ticket game in July. The proceeds from this game will support the initiatives of the Barbados Olympic Association in assisting the development and training of the amazing Barbadian athletes heading to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

“All of our sports partners and beneficiaries – The Barbados Cricket Association, The Barbados Turf Club, The Barbados Olympic Association and the National Sports Council – will benefit from the proceeds of this game, so please continue playing our Instant Scratch game!” reiterated Mrs. Hee Chung.

Last November, Barbadians and visitors alike enjoyed an exciting day at the races. IGT Global Services Limited, operators of The Barbados Lottery and the Barbados Turf Club partnered on the annual Race Day, with other partners in the field of sports each sponsoring a race.

The 2019 Barbados Lottery “International Jockeys’ Challenge” Race Day was a great success, coupled with the commemoration of World Diabetes Day through the forming of a human “Blue Circle” by members and supporters of the Diabetes Association of Barbados during the Race Day.