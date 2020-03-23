MAN WHO THREATENED PRIME MINISTER VIA SMARTPHONE VIDEO ON $10,000 BAIL

Police arrested and formally charged Alexander James Ralph Lorde, 20 years of Lot 4 Colleton Gardens, St Lucy, for the offence of:

• Malicious Communication

On Thursday March 19, 2020 Alexander James Ralph Lorde was charged relative to a WhatsApp video which contained indecent and obscene language under the Computer Misuse act.

He appeared at the District ‘D’ Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 20, 2020 before Chief Magistrate Weekes.

He pleaded not guilty to the offence and was granted bail in the sum of $10,000 and was restricted from online activities involving group chats on national issues. The case was adjourned until Wednesday, June 10, 2020.