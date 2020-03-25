Local Entrepreneurs Launch Delivery Service to Promote Social Distancing ‘WiFetch’ to help curb spread of COVID-19

E-Commerce Entrepreneurs and Attorneys, Lily Dash and Sophie Bannister have launched WiFetch – a delivery service to support the call for social distancing in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“In launching this service, we are especially thinking of our most vulnerable – our senior citizens. Our medical professionals cannot urge enough the importance of minimizing exposure to risk by staying home and self isolating yet up to now there have been little to no solutions. Hence the need for a tech centric island wide delivery service that is up to the task and prepared to follow all prescribed protocols for hygiene at this time,” Bannister added.

“Online services like these are critical for the digital transformation of the Island. Barbados has been a pioneer in the mobile financial technology space with Bitt’s user friendly mMoney payment solution blazing the way and banks like Scotia Bank launched very easy to use mobile apps .This is an opportunity for us as a nation to shift to a more efficient and productive way of life,” says Dash.

“We do not all need to go to the grocery, stand in a line and wait our turn. At this time, it is an unnecessary risk to our health and quite frankly a waste of time”, notes Dash.

WiFetch provides essential and non-essential delivery and personal services island wide. It is a one-stop-shop service to cater to all consumer and business purchase needs with the ethos of – whatever you need, ‘WiFetch, WiDeliver‘.

The service encompasses grocery and pharmaceutical deliveries. WiFetch can also facilitate bill payments, post and assist with the management of payroll.

Dash notes that WiFetch’s inaugural partners include A- One Supermarkets and Lewis Drug Mart. Deliveries are performed by a fleet made up of a combination of refrigerated rated trucks and Mega Power’s Electric panel vans – providing the most sustainable transportation solution.

Operationally, WiFetch will take orders and schedule drop offs through its online platform and via its WhatsApp messaging hotline. WiFetch will process orders and send a bill for your order payable online.

“We accept all debit and credit cards, mMoney, PayPal, CIBC and Scotia app Bank transfers, cash and cheques in provided clear money bags to minimise contamination. Once complete, the order it’s on its way to you,” said Dash.