Kittitian told to ‘stay home for two weeks’ on arrival at Robert Bradshaw Airport

Mounting concern over a St Kitts & Nevis national who returned recently from Japan was told to “stay home for two weeks” when she arrived at the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport.

It is still unclear whether it was immigration or health personnel who gave that instruction to the Christ Church resident and the basis for the directive when she arrived, a well-informed source said Sunday morning.

It was not immediately known what prompted that instruction and the basis for it. However it has raised numerous questions if the individual lives alone or with other family members.

On Sunday, St Kitts and Nevis was not named among Caribbean countries that have the capacity to test for the coronavirus – COVID19.

Director of the Washington-based Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) Dr Carissa Ettiene told a Caricom News Conference that PAHO has some concern for countries with weak health systems.