FOUR CHARGED FOR POSTMAN’s DEATH

Police at Hastings/Worthing Police Station have arrested and formally charged:

1. Kyle Chad Rasheem Archer 26 years #59 Bayview Avenue, Bayville, St Michael.

2. Jamar Darnelle Mottley 32 years of Lower Dayrells Road, Christ Church.

3. Leeann Sasha King 22 years of Scotts Gap, Britton Hill, St Michael.

4. Shaneka Avonda Clarke 27 years of Scotts Gap, Britton Hill, St Michael.

1. That they between the 5th and 11th days of March 2020 murdered Basil Springer, who was reported missing on the 5th of March 2020 and his decomposing body was retrieved from the well at Chelston Culloden Road on the 11th of March 2020

In addition, Kyle Archer and Leeann King are jointly charged:

1. That they on the 9th day of February 2020 robbed Stephen Holder of property total value $1304.00.

2. That they on the 20th day of January 2020 robbed David Herbert of a motor van and other property total value $35,950.00.

Kyle Archer is also charged:

1. That he on the 11th day of March 2020 did have in his possession a controlled drug to wit cannabis.

2. That he on the 1st day of December 2019 entered as a trespasser the dwelling house of Carl Greenidge with intent to commit an arrestable offence to wit theft.

The quartet charged with killing postman Basil Springer were all remanded to HMP Dodds when they appeared before Magistrate Graveney Bannister in the St Matthias Magistrate’s Court on Saturday, March 21st, 2020.