First case of Covid-19 in the Dominican Republic entered through La Romana airport

by Bajan Reporter / March 1st, 2020

The first case of coronavirus or Covid-19 imported into the country entered through the La Romana International airport and stayed at a hotel in the east side. This is a 62-year-old Italian citizen, who arrived in the country on the 22nd of the current month.

The Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, informed in a press conference that the patient is stable, and remains in the isolation room of the Ramón de Lara Hospital.

Sánchez Cárdenas explained that he was tested in the laboratory of that ministry that tested positive for Influenza B and Covid 19.

Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas

The Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, offers explanations to the press of the first case of coronavirus in the Dominican Republic in a press conference this Sunday, March 1, 2020, in the company of other officials. (DANIA ACEVEDO)

The first case of coronavirus or Covid-19 imported into the country entered through the La Romana International airport and stayed at a hotel in the east side. This is a 62-year-old Italian citizen, who arrived in the country on the 22nd of the current month.

The Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, informed in a press conference that the patient is stable, and remains in the isolation room of the Ramón de Lara Hospital.

Sánchez Cárdenas explained that he was tested in the laboratory of that ministry that tested positive for Influenza B and Covid 19

Image of 1st Patient

People who had contact with the first case

The Minister of Public Health also informed that local epidemiologists have already launched a “contact map” to identify people with whom the infected with the coronavirus was in contact prior to the appearance of the symptoms that led to confirm I had the disease.

Three other travelers with flu-like symptoms who arrived in the country between February 19 and 22 were admitted to the isolation room of Ramón de Lara. This is a three-year-old boy of Swiss nationality, who tested positive for influenza A H1N1 and negative for Covid-19.

An adolescent of 15 years of Italian nationality, whose analytics was negative for circulating respiratory viruses and negative for Covid 19.

And a 56-year-old man, of French nationality, who entered Dominican territory on February 19, showing symptoms of fever, cough and asthenia on the 28th. The authorities indicated that this patient was placed in isolation and they were taken respiratory samples, and are waiting for the results. (FULL STORY HERE, NOT IN ENGLISH, USE GOOGLE CHROME FOR TRANSLATION)

Bajan Reporter 468x150

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Megaball 28 March
  • Bajan Reporter 336x280
  • BGIS 336x280
  • If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1