First case of Covid-19 in the Dominican Republic entered through La Romana airport

The first case of coronavirus or Covid-19 imported into the country entered through the La Romana International airport and stayed at a hotel in the east side. This is a 62-year-old Italian citizen, who arrived in the country on the 22nd of the current month.

The Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, informed in a press conference that the patient is stable, and remains in the isolation room of the Ramón de Lara Hospital.

Sánchez Cárdenas explained that he was tested in the laboratory of that ministry that tested positive for Influenza B and Covid 19.

The Minister of Public Health also informed that local epidemiologists have already launched a “contact map” to identify people with whom the infected with the coronavirus was in contact prior to the appearance of the symptoms that led to confirm I had the disease.

Three other travelers with flu-like symptoms who arrived in the country between February 19 and 22 were admitted to the isolation room of Ramón de Lara. This is a three-year-old boy of Swiss nationality, who tested positive for influenza A H1N1 and negative for Covid-19.

An adolescent of 15 years of Italian nationality, whose analytics was negative for circulating respiratory viruses and negative for Covid 19.

And a 56-year-old man, of French nationality, who entered Dominican territory on February 19, showing symptoms of fever, cough and asthenia on the 28th. The authorities indicated that this patient was placed in isolation and they were taken respiratory samples, and are waiting for the results. (FULL STORY HERE, NOT IN ENGLISH, USE GOOGLE CHROME FOR TRANSLATION)